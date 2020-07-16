Group Chucks Lit Firework at NYC Subway Rider on Moving Train: Police

Authorities are looking for a group of about a half-dozen young people they say threw a lit firework at a 39-year-old man aboard a Manhattan-bound A train earlier this week, causing burns and bruising, police say.

The victim got off the train at Euclid Avenue following the 6:15 p.m. attack Monday. So did his attackers, who proceeded to punch and kick him in the face and body until he fell to the ground, police say. They then ran off.

The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Anyone with information on the attack is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.