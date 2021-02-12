Dumbo

Packed Party Bus Celebrating 18th Birthday Busted for Weapons Possession: NYPD

Police in Brooklyn recovered at least eight firearms from a party bus celebrating an 18th birthday, sources said

Police in Brooklyn recovered at least eight firearms from a party bus celebrating an 18th birthday, sources said

Partygoers boldly posting photos posing with firearms on a packed party bus got called out to the NYPD late Thursday night and ultimately were stopped in a Brooklyn neighborhood.

Police sources tell News 4 a number of people on the bus posted photos to social media that were seen by "people from the community" and shared with police.

Officers in the 84th precinct made a traffic stop around 12:30 a.m. Friday. They recovered eight guns and arrested at least 14 people who were on the bus, a source said. Three of the 14 people taken into custody were juveniles.

News

COVID-19 5 hours ago

NYC Puts ‘Proceed With Caution' Tag on Reopening Amid Variant Threat; Vaccines Hit Pharmacies

Storm Team 4 Jan 29

Potential Ice Storm Threatens Tri-State Travel Danger, Power Outages This Weekend

At the time of the traffic stop, police say 41 people were aboard the bus reportedly celebrating the birthday of an 18 year old.

Charges were pending Friday morning for the group arrested.

NYPD officials have scheduled a 12 p.m. press briefing Friday in the 84th precinct.

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

DumboNYPDCrime and CourtsBrooklyn
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Black History Month Video Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us