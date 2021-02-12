Packed Party Bus Celebrating 18th Birthday Busted for Weapons Possession: NYPD

Partygoers boldly posting photos posing with firearms on a packed party bus got called out to the NYPD late Thursday night and ultimately were stopped in a Brooklyn neighborhood.

Police sources tell News 4 a number of people on the bus posted photos to social media that were seen by "people from the community" and shared with police.

Officers in the 84th precinct made a traffic stop around 12:30 a.m. Friday. They recovered eight guns and arrested at least 14 people who were on the bus, a source said. Three of the 14 people taken into custody were juveniles.

At the time of the traffic stop, police say 41 people were aboard the bus reportedly celebrating the birthday of an 18 year old.

Charges were pending Friday morning for the group arrested.

NYPD officials have scheduled a 12 p.m. press briefing Friday in the 84th precinct.