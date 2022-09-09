NYC Parade-Goer Set Upon in Unprovoked Attack; Video Shows Chaos Erupt in Street

Cops are looking for a group of about 12 people they say set upon a 44-year-old attending Monday's West Indian Day Parade in Brooklyn, punching and kicking him repeatedly and slashing him in what the NYPD says was an unprovoked attack.

The victim was standing just outside the Brooklyn Museum on Eastern Parkway around 7 p.m. Monday, after the annual Labor Day parade had wrapped and people took the celebration to the street, when the dozen or so people randomly attacked him, according to the NYPD.

They punched him and kicked him multiple times and one person slashed him in the torso with a knife, cops said. The NYPD released video of the attack, but it was difficult to even determine who the victim was amid the chaos.

The others proceeded to rob him, ripping two chains from his neck and snatching his phone, car keys and wallet, which had his ID, assorted cards and cash inside it, before running off in an unknown direction.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The victim went to a hospital for treatment and was expected to be OK. The West Indian Day Parade site in Brooklyn has been notorious for violence in the past, but apart from the attack police reported Thursday it went largely unmarred.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.