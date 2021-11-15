Group Attacks 25-Year-Old Man in Antisemitic Incident in Brooklyn: Police

A group of people allegedly attacked a man in New York City in what police say was an antisemitic incident on Thursday.

The 25-year-old victim was walking on Empire Boulevard in Crown Heights around 8 p.m. on Nov. 11 when the group made anti-Jewish remarks and hit him in the back of his head, police said. The man wasn't injured but the NYPD’s Hate Crime Task Force is looking into the incident as aggravated harassment.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Photos released by the NYPD on Sunday showed a group of at least five people in hoodies with face coverings walking on the sidewalk. It's unclear if all five were involved in the attack.

The Anti-Defamation League of New York and New Jersey said it is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information that leads to an arrest.

Police have asked anyone with information to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS.