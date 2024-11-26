Ground stops or delays possible at New York City airports as peak Thanksgiving travel approaches, FAA says

The FAA is planning for possible ground stops or delays at the New York City metro area's three largest airports, according to the FAA website.

Ground stops or delays are possible at Newark Liberty, John F. Kennedy and LaGuardia airports until 10 p.m., the FAA site says.

The potential delays come as the Thanksgiving travel period is set to enter its peak days. The Transportation Security Administration said it expects to screen a record 18.3 million people from Tuesday, Nov. 26 though Monday, Dec. 2. AAA said it projects 5.84 million people will fly domestically this holiday season.

Air traffic staffing shortages have led to delays in the New York area in recent weeks.

Hundreds of flights into Newark Liberty International Airport on Monday dealt with delays as a result of the continued staffing issues. Into the evening, the average delay was listed as 95 minutes with the longest delay listed as nearly three hours at 165 minutes. There were nearly 300 flight delays in all, mostly for planes arriving at Newark.

The FAA suggests passengers visit https://nasstatus.faa.gov/ for the latest air traffic information. Passengers should also check with their airline for the latest status of their flights into or out of the New York area.