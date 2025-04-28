Flights into and out of Newark Airport are experiencing heavy delays Monday afternoon, according to the FAA.

An FAA airspace operations center in Philadelphia, which oversees the airspace for Newark Liberty International Airport, is having equipment issues, the FAA said. As a result, a ground stop has been issued with limited departures and arrivals since 1:30 p.m.

The technical issue has been resolved and flight activity is expected to resume slowly but significant delays are expected. In addition, the FAA says "now there are staffing issues" at that Philadelphia operations center.

Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Due to FAA equipment outage, arrivals and departures are currently delayed at EWR. Please contact your airline for flight status. — Newark Liberty International Airport (@EWRairport) April 28, 2025

United Airlines, which has a hub at Newark, said it has diverted more than 35 flights to alternate airports and delayed other flights at their departure points.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox with NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

"United will work to get our customers to their destinations safely as the FAA fully restores its ability to manage air traffic control at Newark, but we expect cancellations and delays for the rest of the day due to FAA staffing issue," the airline said.

Passengers heading to the airport Monday should check with their airlines for their flight status.

As of 4:30 p.m., 242 delays and 60 cancellations have occurred at the airport, according to FlightAware. As of 3:20 p.m., the FAA reports departure delays averaging two hours and increasing.

Teterboro Airport was also experiencing significant delays Monday, according to the FAA.