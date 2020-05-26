Grieving NYC Will Stand Alone on PAUSE as 2 More Regions Prep to Open; US Deaths Near 100k

What to Know The Mid-Hudson and Long Island regions could both reopen within days, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said, leaving only New York City still on "PAUSE"

Both the New York City mayor and governor's office have said New York City is currently on track to reopen in the first or second week of June

New York and New Jersey have both relaxed some crowding restrictions in the last few days. Connecticut resumed al fresco dining as parts of its first statewide steps. Hair salons and gyms may open there late next month

New York's Mid-Hudson region is expected to reopen Tuesday, more than two months after a lawyer from New Rochelle spawned the state's first virus cluster, one that would spread to Manhattan and New Jersey and prompt Gov. Andrew Cuomo to deploy the National Guard -- the first containment move in what would be a series of shutdown orders over the next few weeks.

Cuomo is expected to make the reopening official later Tuesday, provided Mid-Hudson has identified and trained its contact tracing army and can check off the last of the governor's seven benchmarks required to enter Phase I. It needs to hire 30 tracers per 100,000 residents to accomplish that goal.

Long Island will also be able to begin its reopening process this week, provided it also meets its contact tracing requirement and continues to see its hospital death rates decline. Once it does, New York City will stand alone still on PAUSE.

Both Mayor Bill de Blasio and Cuomo have said New York City is currently on track to reopen in the first or second week of June. Three criteria stand in its way. It needs to keep just 1 percent more of its hospital beds and intensive care units available than it currently does (29 percent each) to meet the 30 percent open threshold Cuomo wants to ensure potential resurgence won't overwhelming the system again. It also needs to meet the contract tracing goal, though in the cases of the other nine regions that have reopened or are poised to do so, that has been the last box mark checked -- and typically within 24 hours of reopening.

Meanwhile, some of the first reopened regions, the five that began their reboots as the statewide shutdown order ended at 12:01 a.m. on May 15, are eyeing the next step of the reopening process, which involves retail, finance and professional services. Phase III reopens food and hospitality businesses. Education and entertainment are slated for Phase IV, the final reopening stage.

Region by Region Status

Initially, the governor had mandated a two-week monitoring period between phases to assess potential increases in infection rates. He indicated Saturday the two-week window could flex a bit. Either way, that window would end Friday for the five regions that reopened May 15, positioning them to take the next step. Here's a breakdown of all the businesses that will be allowed to reopen.

New York has been on the downhill slope of the COVID-19 curve for some time, yet the journey to get here featured such a rapid whirlwind of emotional and economic pain that some may look back and find their heads still spinning.

The state reported its first COVID case on March 1, its first virus death on March 14. Less than three months later, it has more than 360,000 confirmed COVID cases, though the actual number is likely higher. It has confirmed nearly 24,000 virus deaths, though that number likely doesn't capture the full scope either.

New York City accounts for two-thirds of the 23,488 confirmed virus deaths statewide and reports another 4,777 probable fatalities, bringing its tragic toll above 20,000. Even then, the CDC says there are thousands of deaths that have not been linked probably or definitively to COVID-19 that could still be connected.

Still, amid the darkness, New Yorkers are finally able to see some light for the first time in what feels like an eternity. Streets and beaches were inundated over the long Memorial Day weekend by (mostly) mask-wearing pedestrians. The NYPD and Parks Department were out in force to remind them of social distancing guidelines and offering up facial coverings free to anyone in need.

Late Friday, Cuomo lifted the nonessential gathering restriction to allow groups of 10 people or less to gather for any reason. It wasn't so long ago that gatherings of any number, for any nonessential purpose, were strictly prohibited.

New Jersey similarly loosened some crowding restrictions late last week, allowing outdoor gatherings of up to 25 people and authorizing in-person sales at auto dealerships and bike shops to resume. It is still in Stage 1 of what Gov. Phil Murphy has described as a three-stage process to reopening and recovery.

Murphy said Sunday he thinks daycares and camps will reopen sooner rather than later, telling CNN the economy can't successfully reopen without giving working parents “an opportunity to have their kids properly looked after.” He also still hopes to have schools reopen for in-person learning in September.

The Garden State has lagged New York a bit on the curve. It is seeing higher daily death tolls than New York almost daily now, though those numbers are also slowly coming down. To date, New Jersey has lost 11,114 people to the virus, while Connecticut has reported 3,742 fatalities. By executive order, flags are flying at half-staff tri-state-wide indefinitely in tribute to their memory.

The national death toll will likely eclipse a grim 100,000 milestone on Tuesday, by NBC News estimates. It now stands at more than 99,000, and multiple diverse virus models project many more thousands will die in the next few weeks.