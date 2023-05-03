Green Cabs Are Being Phased Out — Here's What Will Replace Them

Green cabs may soon become a thing of the past in New York City — but that doesn't mean getting a ride is about to become more difficult.

The Taxi and Limousine Commission is phasing out the green "boro taxis," or at least the color of them, according to a report from The City.

The number of green cabs has been plummeting in recent years, from more than 6,500 in 2015 to less than 900 that are still operating in 2023, an 86% plunge, The City reported.

As a way to increase service to under-served areas, the TLC will re-issue 2,500 unused street hail permits, but with a catch: They can only be used for pre-arranged trips.

The cars are allowed to be any color except yellow or green, and with only what the TLC called "minimal required markings."

