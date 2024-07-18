Grand Central Terminal concourse access limited amid pro-Palestinian protests

Passengers traveling through Grand Central Terminal for the Thursday evening commute are being urged to allow extra time with access to the building's main concourse limited amid pro-Palestinian demonstrations.

With the closure and high police presence throughout the terminal, a large group of protesters gathered across from the station at Pershing Square. A small group of pro-Israel demonstrators arrived, but the NYPD is talking to both groups and the scene has been peaceful.

The MTA warned earlier Thursday "Metro-North's Main Concourse in Grand Central Terminal is restricted today and some access points may change because of anticipated demonstrations in the area."

Make sure to check your departure track with our TrainTime app, as some track assignments have changed, and build in extra travel time to access the terminal. pic.twitter.com/4NFQO97kcr — Metro-North Railroad (@MetroNorth) July 18, 2024

MTA employees and police officers could be seen inside the terminal directing passengers around the closures.

Flyers had been circulating on social media earlier in the day calling for organized protests at GCT at 5:30 p.m.

Chopper 4 saw a number of police officers outside the station, including officers with bicycles.