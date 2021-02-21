Bronx

Graffiti Suspect Fires at Cops After Bronx Chase, Gets Shot; No Officers Injured

A man three police officers saw spraying graffiti in the Bronx was shot several times after fleeing the scene early Sunday, officials said at a news briefing. None of the three officers -- a sergeant and two cops on patrol -- were hurt.

The trio encountered the suspect spraying graffiti on Elton Avenue shortly after 12:30 a.m. and got out of their vehicle, officials said. Once the suspect spotted them, he ran -- and the three officers gave chase.

Cops are still searching for a second suspect who also ran off..

One officer grabbed the suspect near 153rd Street and Third Avenue. The suspect then allegedly pulled out a gun and fired at least three shots at the officers, law enforcement said. All three officers returned fire, hitting the suspect several times.

He was taken to a hospital in critical condition. A semi-automatic weapon was recovered from the scene that appeared to be the gun the suspect used; it was damaged during the fray, officials said. The suspect has one prior arrest.

The officers weren't hurt but all three were taken to a hospital to be evaluated.

Police in the 40th Precinct asked people to avoid the area as they investigated. No details on the names of the suspect or the officers involved were immediately released.

