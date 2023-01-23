Graffiti Gone: Washington Heights Tunnel Paint Job Sparks Community Uproar

One of New York City's most iconic tunnels (for pedestrians) is not so recognizable after a surprise paint job stripped its walls of the curated artwork and added graffiti that has become synonymous with the thruway.

The 191st Street pedestrian tunnel has become the latest lightning rod for controversy after the city's Department of Transportation scrubbed the walls over the weekend, leaving the nearly 1,000-foot pathway bare.

An unofficial landmark of Washington Heights, the tunnel connects St. Nicholas Avenue with Broadway for access to the No. 1 train. It's received attention not only for its painted walls, but reported concerns over safety and cleanliness from community members.

Despite those worries, one city councilmember could not believe the decision to wipe its walls clean, removing what she calls the "soul of the tunnel" seemingly without community input.

"The continual lack of transparency from city agencies has long damaged our community's trust," Councilmember Carmen De La Rosa, who represents the area, said in a statement.

A spokesperson for the DOT confirmed the agency's clean-up work, saying "cleaning is the first step towards creating a new art project for the tunnel."

“We look forward to working closely with the community and local elected officials on a project that celebrates the culture and diversity that makes New York so special," Interim Press Secretary Vincent Barone said.

The change comes nearly eight years after the city commissioned artists to fill the tunnel walls with murals. Much of the original artwork has been painted over in the years since.