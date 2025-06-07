The search has ended for a missing 15-year-old believed to gone into the East River one week ago.

The NYPD said the teenage girl was discovered Friday, exactly one week after authorities began a search for her near Roosevelt Island. They identified the girl as Graceline Ilogene of Manhattan.

A pair of white sneakers, a jacket and some books were discovered placed neatly by the guardrail near where she was believed to have entered the water.

Divers from the NYPD and FDNY for multiple days last weekend in hopes of finding her alive. Using ladders and rope, divers went into the East River to search for the girl just below the bridge that connects Roosevelt Island to Long Island City. NYPD Harbor Unit vessels in the water were likely using side-scanning sonar to try and locate her.

In the air, a NYPD helicopter and a drone scanned the water.

The city's medical examiner will determine her cause of death.

The East River is known to have a strong current, and the visibility is extremely poor below the surface of the water. It is also a busy corridor for vessels, as a NYC Ferry line runs from East 90th Street to the island.