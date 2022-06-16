Grab Your Cameras: NY Launches Outdoor Photo Contest to Showcase State Parks

Calling all photographers!

New York wants you to showcase your skills by capturing the different state campground and parklands.

The state's Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation and the Department of Environmental Conservation announced on Thursday the launch of the 2022 Outdoor Photo Contest to highlight the best of New York’s natural beauty and destinations.

The submission categories include: Camping Life, Seasonal Spectacular, Action & Adventure, Hiking, Views & Vistas, and Making Memories

All entries must be photographs taken at New York State-owned parklands in the two-year period between June 15, 2020 and Oct.15, 2022. The contest will run until Oct. 15, with winners announced by Dec. 31.

Winners will be announced by Dec. 31, 2022 and the winning images will be featured in statewide digital and print campaigns.

Aside from the chance to have your image featured on statewide campaigns, prize packages include a grand prize of a $1,000 REI gift card, one 4-person tent, a 2023 Empire Pass, and a $250 NY camping gift card; as well as six individual category winners who will each receive $250 REI gift card, a 2023 Empire Pass, and a $100 NY camping gift card.

“With the challenges of the last two years, New York’s parks have drawn more visitors than ever before who are spending time with friends and family among nature,” State Parks Commissioner Erik Kulleseid said.

“We encourage people who’ve captured their special moments and memories in our scenic outdoors to submit their favorite images, and we remind visitors planning new day trips and overnight getaways in our parks and campgrounds this season to share those fun adventures as well," Kulleseid went on to say.

For more information about the contest, click here.