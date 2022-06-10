Governors Ball

Governors Ball Music Festival Kicks Off June 10

Some of the biggest names in music headline this weekend's festival at Citi Field

By Liz McCarthy

DJs perform in front of large crowd at 2021 Governors Ball with Citi Field in the background.
Getty Images

Three days of the city's most popular music festival returns to Citi Field this weekend.

The first acts at this year's Governors Ball Music Festival take the stage Friday afternoon. The festival wraps Sunday night with headliner J. Cole.

This weekend-long festival has been around since 2011, only missing one year, 2020, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Other headliners taking the stage are Kid Cudi and New Jersey native Halsey, but you won't want to miss out on the rest of the lineup. Friday's schedule is below:

Single-day tickets start at $159, while three-day passes start at $369.

Various artists from the lineup will also be playing late-night gigs around the city, as part of the Gov Ball After Dark series.

The rest of the lineup and additional information on this festival can be found here.

