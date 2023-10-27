tolls

Gov. Phil Murphy vetoes NJ Turnpike Authority budget, delaying planned toll increase

Murphy said he wants more information on why the hike is needed, calling the veto a time out and adding that he would analyze the data in order to make an informed decision

By The Associated Press

NBC Universal, Inc.

Gov. Phil Murphy has vetoed the New Jersey Turnpike Authority’s 2024 budget, a decision that delays a planned 3% toll increase.

The Democratic governor announced his decision in a social media post made Thursday, stating he was not satisfied with the justification for the toll increase included in the agency's $2.6 billion budget. Murphy said he wants more information on why the hike is needed.

Authority board members had voted 6-0 to approve the budget Tuesday. The agency operates the Garden State Parkway and the Turnpike.

news Oct 8

Here's how New York City is planning to spend $15 billion raised from a new congestion pricing toll

MTA Aug 18

MTA fare hikes: How much NYC subways and buses will now cost riders

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

Tom Feeney, an authority spokesperson, said the agency “respects” Murphy's decision.

“We’ll roll up our sleeves and get to work gathering the information he needs,” Feeney said.

Murphy’s decision to block the toll increase comes as voting in the legislative midterm election is already underway and Democrats are hoping to hold on to their majorities. It also comes just two days after the Democratic leaders of the Assembly and Senate publicly called on Murphy to veto the authority's decision because “New Jersey families have been struggling with the effects of inflation.”

During his call-in television show Thursday, Murphy said his veto decision was not politically motivated. Calling the veto a time out, the governor said he would analyze the data, and make an informed decision.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

tollsNew JerseyPhil MurphyNJ Turnpike
Send a Video or Photo to NBC NY TV Listings & Watch NBC Live Local News Weather School Closings Weather Alerts U.S. & World News Video Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Community Sports Traffic
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us