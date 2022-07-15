Wine & Spirits

Gov. Kathy Hochul Announces Winners of the 2022 New York Wine Classic

How well do you know your wine?

By Leanna Wells

wine glass
pexels/cc

There's nothing quite like a fine wine — especially if it's locally grown.

On Tuesday Governor Kathy Hochul announced the winners of the 36th annual New York Wine Classic, a nationally recognized competition highlighting the best wines of New York State.

Judging for The New York Wine Classic took place this year from April 15 through June 15 and included 694 entries from 101 wineries from across the state. A total of seven platinum, 234 gold, 324 silver and 110 bronze medals were awarded.   

In a surprise tie, Hochul presented two wineries with the Governor’s Cup — the competition’s most esteemed award. The award was presented to Hazlitt 1852 Vineyards' and Wölffer Estate Vineyard.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

"The New York Wine Classic celebrates the very best of New York's wine and grape industries, and this year's winners are stellar examples of the high-quality wine we've come to know and love in our State," said Governor Hochul.

In addition to winning the Governor's Cup, Hazlitt 1852 Vineyards also received a platinum medal and tied for Best Dessert Wine for their Solera Sherry. Weis Vineyards was awarded with "Winery of the Year", which is presented to the winery that has the best overall showing.  

The New York Wine Classic "Best in Category" winners were also announced Tuesday.

News

Ivana Trump 11 mins ago

NYC Medical Examiner Reveals Ivana Trump's Cause of Death

Upper East Side 8 hours ago

Irate Customer Stabs Chase Bank Security Guard in Manhattan; Victim Gravely Hurt: Cops

Best Red Wine
Keuka Lake Vineyards 2020 Leon Millot 

Best White Wine
Weis Vineyards 2020 Winzer Select Riesling A      

Best Sparkling Wine 
Dr. Konstantin Frank 2017 Blanc De Blanc   

Best Pink Wine 
Weis Vineyards 2021 Dry Rosé    

Best Dessert Wine
Hazlitt 1852 Vineyards Solera Sherry 
Wölffer Estate Vineyard 2020 Diosa Late-Harvest   

Best Specialty Wine 
Winery of Ellicottville Red Raspberry Wine   

The "Best of Class" winners of the New York Wine Classic can be found here.

This article tagged under:

Wine & SpiritsfoodWinecompetitionwineries
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video LX News CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us