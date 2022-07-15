Gov. Kathy Hochul Announces Winners of the 2022 New York Wine Classic

There's nothing quite like a fine wine — especially if it's locally grown.

On Tuesday Governor Kathy Hochul announced the winners of the 36th annual New York Wine Classic, a nationally recognized competition highlighting the best wines of New York State.

Judging for The New York Wine Classic took place this year from April 15 through June 15 and included 694 entries from 101 wineries from across the state. A total of seven platinum, 234 gold, 324 silver and 110 bronze medals were awarded.

In a surprise tie, Hochul presented two wineries with the Governor’s Cup — the competition’s most esteemed award. The award was presented to Hazlitt 1852 Vineyards' and Wölffer Estate Vineyard.

"The New York Wine Classic celebrates the very best of New York's wine and grape industries, and this year's winners are stellar examples of the high-quality wine we've come to know and love in our State," said Governor Hochul.

In addition to winning the Governor's Cup, Hazlitt 1852 Vineyards also received a platinum medal and tied for Best Dessert Wine for their Solera Sherry. Weis Vineyards was awarded with "Winery of the Year", which is presented to the winery that has the best overall showing.

The New York Wine Classic "Best in Category" winners were also announced Tuesday.

Best Red Wine

Keuka Lake Vineyards 2020 Leon Millot

Best White Wine

Weis Vineyards 2020 Winzer Select Riesling A

Best Sparkling Wine

Dr. Konstantin Frank 2017 Blanc De Blanc

Best Pink Wine

Weis Vineyards 2021 Dry Rosé

Best Dessert Wine

Hazlitt 1852 Vineyards Solera Sherry

Wölffer Estate Vineyard 2020 Diosa Late-Harvest

Best Specialty Wine

Winery of Ellicottville Red Raspberry Wine

The "Best of Class" winners of the New York Wine Classic can be found here.