Gov. Hochul unveils Ruth Bader Ginsburg portrait carving at NY Capitol

Supreme Court Justice and Brooklyn native Ruth Bader Ginsburg has been memorialized on the New York State Capitol's Great Western staircase.

Justice Ginsburg’s portrait is the first to be added to the staircase since its completion in 1898. She is only the seventh woman depicted in the staircase gallery. Her portrait has been installed on the second floor, an area where only men have been included before now.

Justice Ginsburg is only the second Supreme Court justice to be carved on the Great Western staircase alongside John Jay, the Supreme Court's first chief justice.

The other great Americans honored on this staircase include the first 30 governors of New York State, United States presidents, explorers, politicians, scientists, authors, soldiers, and activists. The other six women Justice Ginsburg joins include suffragist Susan B. Anthony and Revolutionary War soldier Molly Pitcher.

As the first woman to be elected as Governor of New York State, I join the ranks of millions of women inspired by Justice Ginsburg's wisdom and courage. Her portrait's presence in the Capitol will stand as a lasting reminder of her extraordinary legacy and New York State's forefront position in the movements for women's suffrage and rights. Governor Hochul

Meredith Bergmann, the figurative sculptor responsible for this portrait carving, is best known for sculpting the Women's Rights Pioneers Monument in Central Park.

“Justice Ginsburg was a shining example of what a Supreme Court Justice could be, and now she can greet and inspire our lawmakers as they pass her on their way to work," Bergmann said.