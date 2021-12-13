$9.5 Billion World-Class JFK Terminal Eyes Groundbreaking in 2022 After Pandemic Delay

What to Know A new $9.5 billion international terminal at JFK Airport is expected to break ground next year, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Monday

A new $9.5 billion international terminal at Queens' John F. Kennedy International Airport is expected to break ground next year, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Monday.

The 2.4 million square foot state-of-the-art terminal will anchor the airport's south side. The Port Authority reached a revised agreement with a consortium of financial sponsors in order to get the massive project off the ground, the governor said.

It initially had been slated to begin in 2020 but was postponed due to the pandemic's impact on air travel.

The $9.5 billion mega-project will be built in phases and create 6,000 construction jobs for a total of more than 10,000 new jobs. When completed, The New Terminal One will be the largest international terminal at JFK, Hochul said.

"As we recover from this pandemic, I want to ensure that everyone traveling to New York has a welcoming and streamlined experience and that New Yorkers have the modernized transportation hubs they deserve," Hochul said. "The time to get large infrastructure projects done is now, and I'm committed to getting JFK's brand new Terminal One underway and completed as soon as possible."

As part of the project, the Port Authority will undertake a number of infrastructure upgrades and improvements including roads, parking, and utilities including a new electrical substation.

The New Terminal One will be built on the sites of the current undersized and outdated Terminal 1 and Terminal 2, as well as the site of the former Terminal 3, which was demolished in 2013.

Construction of the new terminal is scheduled to begin in mid-2022 and the first phase, including the new arrivals and departures hall and first set of new gates, is expected to open in 2026.

According to Hochul's office, the new terminal will be built in phases, subject to international passenger traffic levels, with full completion anticipated for 2030.

Once completed, the New Terminal One will have 23 new gates, as well as check-in halls and arrival spaces "designed to enhance the customer experience and compete with some of the highest-rated airport terminals in the world," according to the state.

There will also be world-class, New York-inspired dining and retail amenities, as well as space for lounges, an indoor green space and family-friendly amenities.

The Port Authority Board of Commissioners will vote on the proposed lease agreement at Thursday's meeting. The full cost of the terminal will be privately financed by the consortium.