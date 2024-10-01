Assault charges dropped against John Gotti Jr.'s wife, daughter after Long Island wig melee

Charges have been dropped against John Gotti Jr.'s daughter after an on-court brawl at a Long Island high school basketball game earlier this year led to her and her mother getting arrested for assault.

Charges were dropped Tuesday against the former mob boss' daughter, Gianna Gotti, and her mother, Kimberly Gotti, in connection with the Feb. 8 fray at Locust Valley High School, officials said, citing discovery violations. They said the Nassau County district attorney failed to produce evidence in a timely manner.

A spokesperson says the district attorney's office is reviewing its options.

"The case against Kimberly and Gianna Gotti was dismissed today on procedural grounds. We await the judge’s written decision and will review our options," the statement said.

John Gotti Jr., the former Gambino crime family boss, let the court hear his frustration. He claims his daughter's law school acceptance was rescinded when she got arrested. He says they will reapply, though didn't say which school.

For her part, Gianna Gotti says she's glad the case is over and she can resume her life.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

Authorities initially had claimed the Gotti women threw punches and ripped a woman's wig off during a boys' basketball matchup against Oyster Bay High School. Kimberly Gotti's son plays for the latter team.

Gianna Gotti insisted the other woman had started the brawl. She rejected a plea deal that would have included misdemeanors and 12 weeks of anger management.

The woman in the incident told police she had scratches to her face and her scalp hurt.

A lawyer for her said Tuesday the team was disappointed.

“Our clients are extremely disappointed that this case has been dismissed," a statement said. "Given the real violations and trauma our clients have experienced they will continue to pursue some level of justice in this matter. We look forward to learning from the Nassau County District Attorney what has transpired in this matter."