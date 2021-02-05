GOP Reps. Gohmert, Clyde Fined $5K for Bypassing House Metal Detectors

New security measures have created tension between some members and Capitol police officers

Rep. Andrew Clyde (left) and Rep. Louie Gohmert.
Getty Images

GOP Reps. Louie Gohmert and Andrew Clyde were fined $5,000 for bypassing newly-installed metal detectors as they entered the House floor, a senior Democratic aide told NBC News on Friday.

The lawmakers are the first members of Congress that have been fined for not following the added security measures put in place by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., following the violent Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol, which led to fives deaths during the attack and in the immediate aftermath.

The new security measures have created tension between some members and Capitol police officers.

