GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene Faces a Backlash Over Incendiary Social Media Posts

"Leader McCarthy should come down on Taylor Greene like a ton of bricks" over the posts, Rick Tyler, a top aide to Ted Cruz's 2016 presidential bid, said.

In this Oct. 15, 2020, file photo, Marjorie Taylor Greene speaks during a news conference in Dallas, Georgia.
Brynn Anderson/AP Photo

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., is facing a backlash after a CNN review of Greene's Facebook page showed she had in recent years liked posts calling for violence against prominent Democrats while also promoting extremist conspiracy theories.

As CNN reported, Greene, who has repeatedly come under fire for past support of the QAnon conspiracy, liked comments that said "a bullet to the head would be quicker" than removing House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and that "through removal or death, doesn't matter, as long as [Pelosi] goes. Greene also responded to a user who suggested former President Barack Obama and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton be hanged by saying "Stage is being set. Players are being put in place. We must be patient. This must be done perfectly or liberal judges would let them off."

Then, in a speech she posted on Facebook live, Greene said Pelosi was "guilty of treason" and that treason is "a crime punishable by death."

Local

COVID-19 Jan 25

These NYC Vaccine Hubs, Closed Earlier This Week Over Supply Issues, Will Reopen Thursday

Bronx 21 hours ago

Man, 24, Accused of Shooting NYPD Cop in Back Said ‘I Didn't Know They Were Cops:' Official

The posts were dated 2018 and 2019, before Greene's run for office.

Read the full story at NBCNews.com.

Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX Sports
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us