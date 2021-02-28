Golden Globes 2021: Love for ‘Schitt's Creek' Keeps Coming

Dan Levy accepted the award Sunday night

from left, Annie Murphy, Eugene Levy, Catherine O'Hara and Dan Levy from the series "Schitt's Creek."
Pop TV via AP

The love just keeps flowing down “Schitt’s Creek.”

The Canadian comedy series created by the father-son team of Eugene and Dan Levy that dominated September’s Emmy Awards is the winner of the Golden Globe for best comedy or musical TV series.

Dan Levy accepted the award Sunday night, saying that by its final season, “Schitt’s Creek” took him and his cast and crew “to places we never thought possible.”

Local

New York City 5 hours ago

NYC Sheriffs Bust 350+ People at Illicit Nightclubs in Queens, Manhattan

Storm Team 4 5 hours ago

Monday Wind Gusts Could Topple Trees, Cause Power Outages in Tri-State

It was the second Globe of the night for the Pop TV series, after Catherine O’Hara won best actress in a TV musical or comedy series early in the show.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

It topped fellow nominees “Ted Lasso,” “The Great,” “The Flight Attendant” and “Emily in Paris.”

Moments earlier, Jason Sudeikis scored a minor upset over Eugene Levy and others when he won the Golden Globe for best actor in a musical or comedy series for “Ted Lasso.”

Copyright AP - Associated Press
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Black History Month Video Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us