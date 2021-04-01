Going to a Game, Concert or Wedding? Here's Where to Find Rapid COVID Testing in NY

New York City streets have gotten more crowded in recent weeks as the state began to loosen its pandemic restrictions to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo said that the key to reopening safely is testing, testing and testing, and he has added more rapid testing sites across the state to make it easier for people looking to attend sports events, concerts, movie theaters or other personal events such as a wedding.

These testing sites should provide results within 30 minutes, said Empire State Development Acting Commissioner and President & CEO-Designate Eric Gertler. They also won't cost more than $30.

"These new rapid testing sites will be invaluable tools for communities and businesses because they will provide an additional layer of protection as New Yorkers return to their economic activities," Gov. Andrew Cuomo said.

Although your test may be negative, residents who plan to attend indoor or outdoor events are still expected to follow other COVID safety protocols such as face coverings and social distancing.

Twenty-five new rapid testing sites opened across the state on Thursday, eight of them in New York City, and 45 others will open by mid-April, the governor said Wednesday.

Here's the list of the locations that opened April 1:

BioReference, 63 Columbia St., Albany, NY

BioReference at CVS Pharmacy, 373 Willis Ave., Roslyn Heights, NY

BioReference at CVS Pharmacy, 640 Franklin Ave., Valley Stream, NY

BioReference at CVS Pharmacy, 480 Montauk Highway, Bay Shore, NY

BioReference, 3 Times Square, New York, NY

BioReference, Oculus; 185 Greenwich St., Suite LL4330, New York, NY

BioReference, 11 Pennsylvania Plaza, New York, NY

Quest Diagnostics, 2106 Ellsworth Boulevard, Malta, NY

Quest Diagnostics, 212 Station Plaza North, Mineola, NY

Quest Diagnostics, 265 Jericho Turnpike, Floral Park, NY

Quest Diagnostics, 165 North Village Ave., Rockville Centre, NY

Quest Diagnostics, 222 Rockaway Turnpike, Cedarhurst, NY

Quest Diagnostics, 534 Montauk Highway, Center Moriches, NY

Quest Diagnostics, 889 Harrison Ave., Riverhead, NY

Quest Diagnostics, 500 West Main St., Suite 202, Babylon, NY

Quest Diagnostics, 695 Dutchess Turnpike, Poughkeepsie, NY

Quest Diagnostics, 30 Hatfield Lane, Goshen, NY

Quest Diagnostics, 978 Route 45 Ste 202, Pomona, NY

Quest Diagnostics, 970 North Broadway, Suite 205, Yonkers, NY

Quest Diagnostics, 224-226 Atlantic Avenue, Brooklyn, NY

Quest Diagnostics, 101 Broadway, Suite 302, Brooklyn, NY

Quest Diagnostics, 137 East 36th St., New York, NY

Quest Diagnostics, 268 3rd Avenue, New York, NY

Quest Diagnostics, 3014 37th St., Astoria, NY

Rapid Reliable Testing, Nassau Coliseum, 1255 Hempstead Turnpike, Uniondale, NY

The following new test locations will open within the next two weeks:

BioReference at CVS Pharmacy, 814 West Hempstead Ave., West Hempstead, NY

BioReference at CVS Pharmacy, 753 Fort Salonga Road, Northport, NY

BioReference, 555 5th Ave., New York, NY

BioReference, Grand Central Station; 89 East 42nd St., New York, NY

BioReference, 301 East 45th St., New York, NY

Quest Diagnostics, Shop City Plaza, 396 Grant Boulevard, Syracuse, NY

Quest Diagnostics, 418 3rd Street, Niagara Falls, NY

Rapid Reliable Testing, Barclays Center, 620 Atlantic Ave., Brooklyn, NY

Rapid Reliable Testing, Madison Square Garden, 4 Pennsylvania Plaza, New York, NY

Rapid Reliable Testing, Citi Field, 41 Seaver Way, Queens, NY

The following open test locations were announced previously: