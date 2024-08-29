Going somewhere? Here's your Labor Day weekend forecast — from the beach to top getaways

Where has summer gone? Labor Day Weekend is almost upon us.

It's unofficially the last weekend of summer, when we plan our last beach weekend or barbecue event before fall activities take over our calendars.

The good news is that you’ll be able to enjoy a good bit of outdoor summer fun, but rain will also make an appearance.

Of the three days this holiday weekend, it looks like Labor Day Monday will deliver the best weather: Upper 70s and sunny in the city!

Overall, weekend temperatures will trend close to normal – ranging from the upper 70s to mid-80s across the tri-state. And, even though there is rain possible on both Saturday and Sunday, most of it should fall overnight Saturday night as a front moves through. Saturday and Sunday will be mainly dry during the daytime hours.

If you’re a beach-goer, Saturday looks like a decent day. It may be on the cloudy side, but rain should hold off until evening in most places. Sunday morning will probably be a little wet, but sunshine should emerge by the afternoon.

If mountains and hiking are more your style, the Hudson Valley and Catskills will be a good destination this weekend. Similar to the rest of the tri-state, rain will be focused on the overnight hours Saturday night.

Saturday night’s rain could come with a few rumbles of thunder, and an isolated severe storm is not out of the question, but the risk for severe weather is low (1 on a scale of 1 to 5). Damaging straight-line wind will be the primary threat from the strongest storms, so downed trees or tree limbs are possible.

If you’re traveling long-distance this weekend, the weather looks good nationwide.

No major storm systems are anticipated that could seriously snarl airport hubs. And return travel on Labor Day looks quiet, too. Safe travels, everyone, and have a great weekend!

Track any approaching rain using our interactive radar below.