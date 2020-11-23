California

GM Flips to California's Side in Pollution Fight With Trump

In a letter Monday to environmental groups, CEO Mary Barra also urges other automakers to pull out of the lawsuit

By Tom Krisher

General Motors says it will no longer support the Trump administration in legal efforts to end California's right to set its own clean-air standards.

CEO Mary Barra said in an letter Monday to environmental groups that GM will pull out of the lawsuit, and it urges other automakers to do so.

She said the company agrees with President-elect Joe Biden's plan to expand electric vehicle use. Last week, GM said it is testing a new battery chemistry that will bring electric-vehicle costs down to those of gas-powered vehicles within five years.

Local

New York 19 mins ago

NY Orders Synagogue to Cancel Big Weddings Unless COVID-19 Guidelines are Met

Crime and Courts 3 hours ago

15 Reputed Mobsters in Philly, South Jersey Face Racketeering, Other Charges

Barra sent the letter after a call with California Gov. Gavin Newsom, the company said.

“We believe the ambitious electrification goals of the President-elect, California, and General Motors are aligned, to address climate change by drastically reducing automobile emissions,” Barra said in the letter.

Last year General Motors, Fiat Chrysler, Toyota and 10 smaller automakers sided with the Trump administration in a lawsuit over whether California has the right to set its own standards for greenhouse gas emissions and fuel economy.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Californiaelectric vehiclesAutomakers
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX Sports
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us