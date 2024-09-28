Post Malone and Doja Cat headline this year's Global Citizen Festival

Post Malone and Doja Cat, two of pop music's biggest stars, headline this year's Global Citizen Festival in New York's Central Park on Saturday.

Blackpink rapper Lisa is on the lineup for her first solo performance, as are Jelly Roll and Raouw Alejandro, adding to organizers' plans to attract younger fans and a more international audience.

Global Citizen has long partnered with major artists – from Beyonce and Jay-Z to Queen – to encourage its audience to lobby political, corporate and philanthropic leaders to support the nonprofit's initiatives. CEO Hugh Evans said this year’s festival -- which will focus on addressing poverty and other pressing international issues – needs support from all generations now more than ever. He estimates that about 10% of the world’s population now lives in extreme poverty and the United Nations expects 575 million people will be at that level in 2030.

Tickets to the festival are free, but they require attendees to take actions to “defeat poverty, defend the planet and demand equity” on the nonprofit’s website.

“It’s a low-data entry point for those who want to take action,” Evans said. “It’s an initiative we’ve done across Ghana. We did it in South Africa as part of a big cleanup. It also educates Global Citizens about food insecurity and other needs in New York.”

Evans said this year’s headliners have an important connection to young people, who are essential to changing how leaders react to current needs.

“There’s a reason why brand managers spend so much time speaking to that 16-to-30-year-old demographic -- the major trendsetters of the next 40 years,” Evans said. “Young people have the power to create enormous change when they band together.”

Malone embodies that sentiment in his current music. His current single “Pour Me a Drink” is a duet with Blake Shelton. And so far this year, he has also teamed up with Taylor Swift, Beyonce and Morgan Wallen.

Doja Cat, currently on a European tour promoting her hit “Scarlet” album, is also known for her collaborations.

“We all have a part we can play to help end extreme poverty and stand up for equity,” Doja Cat said in a prepared statement. “I’m looking forward to being part of this major evening of positive change.”

While she remains part of K-pop powerhouse Blackpink, Lisa released her latest solo single “Rockstar” last month as part of her new deal with RCA Records. She is also set to make her acting debut in the HBO series “The White Lotus.”

The Global Citizen Festival will stream the show live on its official YouTube and Facebook channels.