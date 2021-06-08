Midtown

Glass Panel Falls From 3rd Floor of Midtown Building, Shatters on Sidewalk

No injuries were reported

Glass falling from a four-story commercial building in midtown Manhattan briefly sparked some road closures and an emergency response Tuesday as Department of Buildings investigators worked to secure the scene.

An initial call about glass falling to the sidewalk from the building on West 48th Street between Fifth and Sixth avenues came in before 8 a.m. City building inspectors found one glass panel missing from a third-floor window and broken glass on the sidewalk in front of the building, officials said.

No additional glass panels were found to be missing from the facade and no injuries were reported, authorities say.

Streets in the area reopened after a brief closure, though the sidewalk in front of the building remained partially cordoned off as clean-up operations continued.

The buildings department says its investigation is ongoing.

