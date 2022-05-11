Glass Bottle, Fists Fly in Brutal NYC Bodega Robbery Caught on Camera

A 54-year-old bodega worker on Staten Island was repeatedly bashed in the head with a glass bottle and choked unconscious by a robber who took $2,000 from the register and ran off, authorities said Wednesday.

According to police, the attacker walked into the Victory Boulevard store around 5 a.m. Tuesday and started beating up the worker. First, he hit him a few times with the bottle, then threw him into the ground and choked him until he blacked out, police say.

The man didn't regain consciousness until the suspect was gone. He sought assistance and was taken to a hospital, where he was treated for head lacerations.

Authorities released surveillance footage of the struggle (above). Anyone with information about him is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.