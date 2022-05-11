CRIME STOPPERS

Glass Bottle, Fists Fly in Brutal NYC Bodega Robbery Caught on Camera

The bodega worker didn't regain consciousness until his attacker was gone; he sought help and was treated for head lacerations at a hospital

Handout

A 54-year-old bodega worker on Staten Island was repeatedly bashed in the head with a glass bottle and choked unconscious by a robber who took $2,000 from the register and ran off, authorities said Wednesday.

According to police, the attacker walked into the Victory Boulevard store around 5 a.m. Tuesday and started beating up the worker. First, he hit him a few times with the bottle, then threw him into the ground and choked him until he blacked out, police say.

The man didn't regain consciousness until the suspect was gone. He sought assistance and was taken to a hospital, where he was treated for head lacerations.

Authorities released surveillance footage of the struggle (above). Anyone with information about him is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.
Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

CRIME STOPPERSStaten IslandAssaultrobbery
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video NBCLX CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us