Giuliani disbarred in New York over pervasive 2020 election lies, court rules

Rudy Giuliani has been disbarred in the state that once called him its hero.

The former New York City mayor, federal prosecutor and legal adviser to Donald Trump received the decision Tuesday from an appeals court in Manhattan. A statement was expected from his attorney.

The court ruled that Giuliani repeatedly made false statements about Trump’s 2020 election loss. Giuliani had already had his New York law license suspended for false statements he made after the election.

Giuliani was the primary mouthpiece for Trump’s false claims of election fraud after the 2020 vote.