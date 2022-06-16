Girl Dies, 2 Teens Seriously Hurt in Out-of-Control Mustang Crash on Long Island

A 17-year-old girl died in a devastating crash involving the Mustang she was riding in and a Jeep Wrangler on Long Island, police say. Two other teenagers were badly hurt.

Police on Thursday identified the victim who died in the mid-afternoon crash on Indian Head Road in Commack Wednesday as Isabel Carella, of Smithtown. They say she was a passenger in the 2008 Ford Mustang that slammed into a Jeep near Carldon Road after the 17-year-old Ford driver swerved to avoid another car and lost control.

The Mustang driver, who lives in Kings Park, was taken to a hospital with serious injuries after the crash, along with a second passenger in his car. A third passenger suffered less serious injuries and was also taken to a hospital for treatment. Those two passengers, 16- and 17-year-old boys, were in the back seats. Carella was in front.

Suffolk County police say the 19-year-old woman driving the Jeep Wrangler that got hit endured injuries that weren't believed to be life-threatening. She was also taken to a hospital for treatment but is expected to recover. Footage from the scene showed the Jeep's front smashed and much of the body of the vehicle appear wrecked.

Police say their investigation is ongoing. No details have been released on possible charges.