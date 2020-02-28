Girl, 7, Attacked by Dog After Giving Money to Homeless Woman on UWS: Police

A little girl is recovering in the hospital after a pit bull attacked her in the face on Wednesday.

Police say the 7-year-old girl was giving money to a homeless woman near Broadway and 79th Street when the dog jumped up and bit her face. The girl's mother and the woman tried to stop the dog but they couldn't

That's when a witness jumped in and helped pull the dog off the child. She was cut in her face and nose, officials said.

The dog was taken to an animal care center.

No other information was immediately available.