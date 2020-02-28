Upper West Side

Girl, 7, Attacked by Dog After Giving Money to Homeless Woman on UWS: Police

NBC Universal, Inc.

A little girl is recovering in the hospital after a pit bull attacked her in the face on Wednesday.

Police say the 7-year-old girl was giving money to a homeless woman near Broadway and 79th Street when the dog jumped up and bit her face. The girl's mother and the woman tried to stop the dog but they couldn't

That's when a witness jumped in and helped pull the dog off the child. She was cut in her face and nose, officials said.

Local

Long Island 5 hours ago

Judge Who Presided Over LIRR Massacre Trial from 1990s Dies at 84

New Jersey 5 hours ago

NJ EMS Crew Fined $108K For Sending Unlicensed Ambulance to Emergencies

The dog was taken to an animal care center.

No other information was immediately available.

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

Upper West Sidedog attack
Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video Entertainment Traffic U.S. & World Sports Health Weird Tech
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us