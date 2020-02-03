Girl, 2 Others in Custody After Man Found Dead on NYC Porch

A 17-year-old girl and two men in their 20s are in custody with charges pending in connection with the death of a 27-year-old homeless man who was found on a front porch in Queens over the weekend.

Cops responding to a 911 call to a building on Lefferts Boulevard found Pawandeep Singh unresponsive around 9 a.m Sunday. He had a head injury.

Singh was pronounced dead at the scene. A 25-year-old man, a 22-year-old man and the 17-year-old girl were all taken into custody.

It wasn't clear Monday what charges were pending against them.

The medical examiner's office will conduct an autopsy to determine how Singh died. The investigation is ongoing.