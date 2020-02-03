Queens

Girl, 2 Others in Custody After Man Found Dead on NYC Porch

A 17-year-old girl and two men in their 20s are in custody with charges pending in connection with the death of a 27-year-old homeless man who was found on a front porch in Queens over the weekend.

Cops responding to a 911 call to a building on Lefferts Boulevard found Pawandeep Singh unresponsive around 9 a.m Sunday. He had a head injury.

Singh was pronounced dead at the scene. A 25-year-old man, a 22-year-old man and the 17-year-old girl were all taken into custody.

Local

Harvey Weinstein 36 mins ago

Weinstein Rape Accuser to Face Cross-examination at Trial

Newark 7 hours ago

Suspects Enter NJ Home, Sexually Assault Woman Before Robbing Her: Cops

It wasn't clear Monday what charges were pending against them.

The medical examiner's office will conduct an autopsy to determine how Singh died. The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

QueensLefferts Boulevard
Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video Entertainment Traffic U.S. & World Sports Health Weird Tech
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us