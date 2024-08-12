New Jersey

Giant water main break shoots geyser of water onto New Jersey home's roof

The water main break appeared to damage some of the home's roof, possibly tearing off some shingles

By Brad Luck

NBC Universal, Inc.

A 30-inch water main break in New Jersey gushed water high up into the air and onto the roof of a nearby home, appearing to damage and knock off some of the shingles.

The water main break happened on Woodbrooke Drive in Edison Monday afternoon.

The water main break was caused by contractor work and left residents in the area with a disrupted water supply, according to Edison Mayor Sam Joshi.

24/7 New York news stream: Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are

No one was injured and two residential units were displaced, according to the mayor.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

This article tagged under:

New Jersey
Watch NBC New York News 24/7 Send a Video or Photo to NBC NY 2024 Paris Olympics Olympics Schedule Local News Weather School Closings Weather Alerts U.S. & World News Video Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip TV Listings / NBC Schedule Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Sports
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us