Giant water main break shoots geyser of water onto New Jersey home's roof

A 30-inch water main break in New Jersey gushed water high up into the air and onto the roof of a nearby home, appearing to damage and knock off some of the shingles.

The water main break happened on Woodbrooke Drive in Edison Monday afternoon.

The water main break was caused by contractor work and left residents in the area with a disrupted water supply, according to Edison Mayor Sam Joshi.

No one was injured and two residential units were displaced, according to the mayor.