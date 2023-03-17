Giant Red Crane Collapse Injures 2 at NY Amazon Warehouse

A crane collapse at an Amazon warehouse in a suburb north of New York City sent two people to a local hospital, officials said Friday.

Emergency responders rushed to the construction site before 1 p.m. in Hawthorne, a hamlet tucked in Westchester County, off Saw Mill River Road.

A preliminary investigation revealed one person had a minor injury and a second suffered "a more serious injury to one leg," Mt. Pleasant Town Supervisor Carl Fulgenzi said.

Chopper footage from the scene showed the large red crane crumpled on the ground, laying next to the warehouse. What caused the crane to come down was still being investigated.

News 4 Overhead shot of down crane Friday afternoon in Hawthorne, New York.

Work at the site is on pause as investigators look into what happened.

Local reports from last year identify the location as the home of an upcoming 150,000 square foot distribution center for a mix of warehouse and office space.