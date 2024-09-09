Brooklyn

Giant Palestinian flag unfurled on top of Williamsburg Bridge

By NBC New York Staff

A large Palestinian flag was unfurled on the Brooklyn tower of the Williamsburg Bridge on Monday morning.

Chopper 4 was overhead as the flag was seen waving from the tower's highest point.

Crews could be seen on the tower, possibly working their way up to the flag.

The Williamsburg Bridge connects Brooklyn to Manhattan. The towers are 310 feet tall, according to the Department of Transportation.

No further details were available.

