‘Ghost' in BMW Shoots 12-Year-Old Girl, Teen in Front of NYC School Playground

A 12-year-old girl was shot twice and a 16-year-old boy hit once as gunfire erupted in front of a Bronx school playground earlier this week, the latest in a series of shootings affecting young people across New York City in recent weeks.

In the latest case, police say the two children were just outside the public school playground by East 164th Street and Stebbins Avenue in Longwood when a black BMW pulled up around 1:30 p.m. Cops say there were two men in the car.

Someone opened fire.

The 16-year-old was grazed in the chin and the 12-year-old girl was wounded in the left arm and left side of her back. It's not clear what could have caused the person in the BMW to pull the gun on them. The vehicle sped off after the shooting.

Both victims were taken to a hospital and are expected to be OK. No arrests have been made.

Police say their investigation is ongoing. They released surveillance footage of the vehicle involved (above). Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.

