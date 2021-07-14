weird

Getting a Haircut in New York on Sunday Was Illegal — Until Now

If the law had been enforced, anyone who was convicted of doing any barbering on the first day of the week would have been fined up to $5

If you've ever gotten a haircut anywhere in the state of New York on a Sunday, you've been breaking the law.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Tuesday repealed legislation to get rid of the provision that made it a misdemeanor to cut hair or shave another person on Sundays. The Democratic governor called the law "archaic" and said it has rarely been enforced.

"This is the very definition of an archaic and meaningless law that makes little to no sense in the 21st century," Cuomo said in his announcement. "While not routinely enforced, I'm more than happy to sign this repeal into law and allow these businesses to determine what days they choose to operate."  

If the law had been enforced, anyone who was convicted of doing any barbering on the first day of the week would have been fined up to $5, according to the general business law. If you're convicted for a second time, you would have been fined $10 to $25 and/or imprisoned for 10-25 days in a county jail.

