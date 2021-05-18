Get Vax, Go to Playoffs: NYC Mayor Wears Nets Gear in Unusual Fashion

Get vaccinated, get in the game. The Brooklyn Nets are officially joining the fight against COVID-19.

A mobile vaccination site will soon be stationed right outside of the Barclays Center in New York City, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Tuesday – in unexpected fashion.

Wearing a Nets jersey and cap under an unbuttoned blue collared shirt, De Blasio revealed the city’s latest effort to get more New Yorkers vaccinated, in an outfit that some on social media found ... a little different for the mayor.

THIS JUST IN: guess who’s joining us to set up a #COVID vaccine site outside @barclayscenter?



One man begged the mayor to take off the Nets jersey, while another woman tweeted that he looked like a tourist. Some even turned him into a meme.

The city’s latest vaccine effort also comes with “free merch” as an incentive for residents to get the shot.

“Now, here’s the deal – go there, get vaccinated, enter a lottery for playoff tickets,” de Blasio said during the press conference. “We need to excite people about fighting back COVID, about getting vaccinated. This is the kind of offer that's going to make all the difference.”

More than 7.6 million vaccine doses have been administered in the city since day one, according to de Blasio.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported that more than 600,000 kids ages 12 to 15 have been vaccinated after last’s weeks approval of Pfizer’s vaccine. More than 20,000 of those vaccinated kids area in New York, de Blasio said.

