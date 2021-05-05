subway crime

‘Get Off My Train:' Woman Deals Woman Head Blow in Possible Subway Hate Crime

Police are looking for a woman in connection with another possible anti-Asian attack in the city -- this time aboard a southbound D train in Brooklyn, officials say.

The 50-year-old victim was sitting on the train around 4:15 p.m. April 19 when a stranger approached her and said, "Get off my train, you don't belong here," according to police.

Then the suspect slapped the victim to the back of her head with an open hand.

The victim wasn't hurt and got off the train at the station near Ninth and Atlantic avenues. The woman believed to have attacked her got off at the same spot.

The NYPD's Hate Crimes Task Force is investigating.

It's the latest in a string of reported attacks on Asian Americans in New York City. Earlier this week, two women walking on a city sidewalk were attacked by a hammer-wielding stranger in what police are investigating as another bias case.

