Man accused of killing ex, burying her in Philly, arrested in NY after chase

A man accused of killing his ex-girlfriend and burying her body in a shallow grave inside a Northeast Philadelphia park last year was arrested in New York following a chase and crash, state police confirmed.

On Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025, two New York state troopers attempted to stop a vehicle in Westchester County, New York. The vehicle had been reported stolen out of Virginia, officials said.

The driver, later identified as 29-year-old Geovanni Otero, initially complied with the troopers before fleeing at a high speed, according to officials. Otero led the troopers on a mile-long chase that lasted about a minute before he crashed the vehicle and fled on foot, state police said.

The troopers then captured Otero a short distance from the scene of the crash.

Police said Otero provided false identification and was in possession of multiple fake forms of ID. He was taken to the hospital where he was treated for minor injuries. He was later identified after a fingerprint analysis.

Otero is accused of killing his ex-girlfriend, 29-year-old Melody Rivera. Rivera’s body was found buried in a shallow grave near Champion Park Playground on the 900 block of Tustin Avenue in Northeast Philadelphia back on Nov. 7, 2024. Police sources told NBC10 Otero was the last person she was seen with before her death. The U.S. Marshals later offered a $5,000 reward for information leading to his arrest.

In addition to Rivera’s death, Otero was also wanted for a parole violation. He is scheduled to be arraigned on Monday, Feb. 17, 2025, on charges of criminal possession of stolen property, obstructing governmental administration, false impersonation, unlawful fleeing and reckless driving.

He remains in custody in New York pending extradition.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline by calling 1-800-799-SAFE (7233), visiting www.thehotline.org or texting LOVEIS to 22522.