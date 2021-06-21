sex crimes

Georgia Man Arrested in NYC Alley Kidnapping, Rape Nearly 18 Months Later

The attack itself happened in Manhattan in January 2020; the NYPD says the suspect was arrested on June 11, 2021

NBCUniversal, Inc.

A Georgia man has been arrested on rape, kidnapping and other charges in a New York City sex attack that happened nearly 18 months earlier, police say.

Rony Lopez Alvarez, a 38-year-old from Clayton County, also is accused of criminal sexual act, sex abuse and robbery in the January 2020 attack on a then-27-year-old woman in Queens. He was arrested on June 11 of this year, police said.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

It wasn't clear how police tracked down the alleged rapist, nor was it known where he was apprehended. Cops had been looking for him for well more than a year.

Local

Manhattan 2 hours ago

Woman Dies Days After Crowbar Attack on Manhattan Street Corner: Cops

reopening 3 hours ago

NY Downscales Vaccine Megasites as Focus Shifts; Daily Deaths Hit 9-Month Low

The victim was walking along Jamaica Avenue around 4 a.m. on Jan. 18, 2020, when police allege Lopez Alvarez, who they say was walking ahead of her, stopped in front of a building. The woman went to walk by him and Lopez Alvarez allegedly grabbed her, dragging her into a nearby alleyway where she was raped.

The victim was treated at a hospital for injuries to her head, body, arms and legs at the time.

No details on a possible attorney for Lopez Alvarez were immediately available.

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

sex crimesCrime and CourtsQueensJamaica
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us