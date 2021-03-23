Veteran Actor George Segal Dies at 87

“The family is devastated to announce that this morning George Segal passed away due to complications from bypass surgery," his wife said in a statement.

By Heather Navarro

Veteran actor George Segal, an Oscar nominee known for his roles in "The Goldbergs," "Look Who's Talking," and "Just Shoot Me!" has died at age 87, his family said Tuesday.

Segal's wife Sonia confirmed his death.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

“The family is devastated to announce that this morning George Segal passed away due to complications from bypass surgery," she said in a statement.

Local

Bronx 7 hours ago

Scooter-Driving Duo Sought for NYC Playground Shooting: NYPD

New York City 9 hours ago

‘Transformational': Mayor Bill de Blasio Announces NYC Racial Justice Commission

Segal was nominated for an Oscar his supporting role in "Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?" in 1966. He also won two Golden Globes.

Refresh for updates.

Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX Sports
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us