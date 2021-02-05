Gas Main Fire Under Harlem Street Forces Evacuations, Leaves Buildings Without Heat

An underground gas main fire left flames shooting up from a Harlem street Friday afternoon, triggering evacuations in nearby buildings while leaving others without heat or hot water, officials said.

The fire was first reported around 1:30 p.m., with nearby residents saying they heard a loud noise near the corner of West 114th Street and Adam Clayton Powell Boulevard, FDNY officials said.

A fire marshal said that Con Edison crews had been in the area, working an excavator on a suspected leak nearby when the fire erupted. It was unclear if any workers were underground when the flames broke out.

Some who live in the area said they were told to leave their homes, and others have said they have no power, heat or gas.

The fire shot up several feet above the ground for hours, with the flames finally under control by 5:30 p.m., the fire department said.

No injuries were reported, and all gas mains have been closed by Con Edison.