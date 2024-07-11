Gas leak sparks large emergency response in New Jersey

A gas leak sparked a large emergency response in New Jersey Thursday, authorities say.

Clouds billowed out from a gaping hole in the street, ensconcing a white truck in the area, around 10 a.m., Chopper 4 showed. An initial call about the incident on Summit Avenue in Union City came in around a half-hour earlier.

It wasn't immediately clear what kind of work was being done at the time, nor was the substance known.

A person in a PSE&G uniform was spotted using a sledgehammer at the scene. The utility company didn't immediately return a request for comment.

No injuries were immediately reported. It happened in front of a high school where summer classes were being held.

Precautionary evacuations were ordered. People were allowed back into their homes after the leak was contained around noon.