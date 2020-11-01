Gas Explosion Levels Long Island Home, Burns Several Others: Officials

A gas explosion rocked a Long Island neighborhood early Sunday morning, leaving extensive damage to multiple homes and sending several people to nearby hospitals.

Neighbors in Meadowmere Park first heard the explosion around 6 a.m. Meadowmere Park Fire Chief Kevin Carrero lives in the neighborhood and woke up to the noise.

"It was like a big explosion, like a bomb went off. I thought it was a transformer that blew up but it was just too loud," Carrero said.

An adult male inside the home at the time of the explosion was airlifted to a nearby hospital, fire officials confirmed; the extent of his injuries was not immediately known.

Two firefighters from Valley Stream Fire Department also sustained injuries, according to a Nassau County fire marshal. The firefighters were injured after a wall of on of the damaged homes fell on them.

The home identified by officials as the site of the explosion was completely leveled and the homes on either side were severely damaged.

Fire departments from surrounding towns - East Rockaway, Oceanside, Hewlett, and others - responded to assist. FDNY officials said they were called to respond as well.

The Rockaway Turnpike was closed in both directions Sunday morning between Brookville Boulevard and Peninsula Boulevard due to the fire.

This story is developing.