Gas Explosion at NYC Apartment Building Leads to Partial Collapse, Major Fire

A gas explosion at a Bronx apartment building set off a massive fire and led to a partial building collapse on Tuesday.

FDNY confirmed a major emergency response and said three civilians were injured. Their conditions were not immediately clear.

Eyewitnesses told News 4 they heard at least two explosions, followed by flames. Onlookers at first thought it was snowing, until they realized it was ash from the fire coming down instead.

Video tweeted by a New York City Council member shows thick black smoke pouring from the building in the 800 block of Fox Street and an active FDNY response.

Currently at the scene of a massive fire due to a gas explosion in my district. All emergency first responders are on the scene and currently battling the fire.



I will continue to remain on site with my team as long as it takes to get answers and ensure the community's safety

The fire is about 3 miles south of the deadly Bronx blaze earlier this month that killed 17 people. Many of those victims, some of them young children, were mourned over the weekend.