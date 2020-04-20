GOOD NEWS

Gas Breaks Under $2 a Gallon … If You’re Still Driving

Gasoline prices in the NYC area and northern New Jersey are at roughly four-year lows, per GasBuddy.com data

NBC Universal, Inc.

For the first time since late 2016, a gallon of gas is below $2 in our area, provided of course you're still doing essential driving during the coronavirus pandemic.

GasBuddy.com, which has tracked local and regional prices at the pump for more than a decade, showed widespread prices below $2 in Queens, Yonkers and along New Jersey's Route 4 on Monday morning.

According to their data, that's the first time since Fall 2016 that prices broke so low in New Jersey, and the first time since late 2015 in New York City.

And even $2 may seem high in a few days -- there are spots in Central Jersey just pennies from $1.50 a gallon.

According to AAA, the national average gas price is down to $1.81 a gallon -- with the tri-state still at the higher end of pricing nationwide, despite the sharp drop in demand. That's a 17 percent decline in just one month.

The causes are two-fold: A sharp drop in driving due to stay-at-home orders, plus a historic plunge in the price of oil driven by larger geopolitical matters.

Coronavirus 1 hour ago

No Room for Error: NY Over Peak But Cuomo Urges Caution or We Face ‘Hell All Over Again’

Facebook 2 hours ago

Facebook Releases County-by-County Maps of COVID-19 Symptoms

This article tagged under:

GOOD NEWSCoronavirus
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video Entertainment 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World Sports Health Weird
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us