New Jersey

Cop shot, man killed on Garden State Parkway after stolen vehicle crash: AG

The injured officer is expected to recover, while the state attorney general's office is now investigating

By Julio "Gaby" Acevedo

NBC Universal, Inc.

A police officer was shot late Thursday during a confrontation with a suspected car thief on the Garden State Parkway, according to the New Jersey attorney general's office, which is leading the investigation.

Heavy law enforcement presence flooded the scene near exit 131 near Woodbridge early Friday after the shooting came in. According to the investigation, officers from the Cranford Police Department, including the one who would end up wounded, were chasing a stolen car that crashed in the area of a southbound exit.

After the crash, the driver of the vehicle and two officers exchanged gunfire, officials said. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene early Friday. A firearm was recovered near his body, officials said. They withheld his name.

The officer who was shot is expected to make a full recovery and has already been released from the hospital.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

The attorney general's office is required to investigate when a person dies during an encounter with a law enforcement officer acting in the officer's official capacity or while in custody.

No further details on the circumstances of the chase were immediately available Friday. The head of the New Jersey State PBA described it as a confrontation with a "violent criminal."

Local

Long Island

Woman steals running car with kid inside from Long Island lot on Christmas, police say

New Jersey

Driver stabbed repeatedly in midday NJ road rage fight


New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy, a Democrat, condemned the violence and offered prayers for a swift recovery.

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

New JerseyshootingGarden State Parkway
Send a Video or Photo to NBC NY TV Listings & Watch NBC Live Local News Weather School Closings Weather Alerts U.S. & World News Video Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Community Sports Traffic
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us