3 Die as Garden State Parkway Collision Flips Nissan Over, Sends It Into Tree: NJSP

Three people died in a violent crash on the Garden State Parkway that sent one vehicle into a guardrail and then off the road, where it flipped over and smashed into a tree, authorities say.

New Jersey State Police troopers responding to a report of a two-vehicle crash on the highway in Monmouth County's Aberdeen Township, near milepost 119.7, around 7:15 p.m. Sunday, found a Nissan Sentra overturned in the grass.

The Sentra had been traveling south in the parkway's local lanes when it and a Nissan Maxima, also traveling south in the local lanes, side-swiped each other, state troopers said. It didn't appear there were any serious injuries to the Maxima driver.

State Police said two passengers in the Sentra and the driver of the vehicle died of injuries suffered in the crash. No details on their identities were available.

Officials say their investigation is ongoing.