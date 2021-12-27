CRIME STOPPERS

Garbage Can Attack at NYC Burlington Store Leaves Woman Badly Hurt: Cops

Authorities released surveillance video of three people wanted in the attack at the Bronx store earlier this month

NYPD

Three young people are wanted for allegedly chucking a metal garbage can in the face of a 42-year-old woman inside a Burlington Coat Factory store in the Bronx earlier this month, leaving the victim with serious injuries, the NYPD said Monday.

It wasn't clear what provoked the trash can attack on the woman in the Webster Avenue store around 5:40 p.m. Dec. 9, nor was it known if the victim was a customer or an employee. She had to be taken to a hospital for her injuries.

Police just released surveillance video of the suspects (above). Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.

